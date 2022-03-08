Renée Zellweger to Star in Peacock’s WWII Drama Series ‘Avenger Field’

Renée Zellweger, whose limited series “The Thing About Pam” premieres Tuesday night on NBC, is reteaming with NBCUniversal for the World War II drama series “Avenger Field,” Peacock confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

She’ll star as Jackie Cochran, the leader of the civilian U.S. Army Air Forces program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots), an all-female team of pilots who tested aircraft at home, while the men went off to combat abroad. The pioneering aviator, who died in 1980, held more records for speed, distance and altitude than any other male or female pilot in aviation history, according to the Smithsonian.

The logline: “In the vein of ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Avenger Field’ celebrates the brave women (and men) that executed a clandestine all female U.S. Airforce program called the WASPS to battle Hitler’s evil from home. Inspired by the true story of wasp leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women as brave and righteous as the astronauts from ‘The Right Stuff,’ these women fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely.

Felicia D. Henderson, who co-created the BET series “The Quad” and developed Showtime’s “Soul Food” series, is attached to serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer through WaterWalk Entertainment.

Susanna White, whose TV directing credits include “Generation Kill,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Deuce,” “Billions” and “Trust,” will direct and executive produce.

Zellweger will executive produce with Carmella Casinelli through their Big Picture Co. banner.

Steve Stark and Stacey Levin of Toluca Pictures, Emily Rose and Jill North of North Rose Pictures, and Connie Tavel also executive produce for MGM Television.

Variety was first to report the news.