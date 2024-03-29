“Renegade Nell” is now streaming on Disney+, taking fans back to 18th century England. But you may not recognize many of these actors right away (though some, you definitely will).

The new adventure series tells the story of Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland), a quick-witted and unafraid young woman who makes her way home after being widowed. But, she’s soon framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in the country.

She has some help though, largely from a magical spirit called Billy Blind. And he knows a few things about her destiny.

You can meet Nell and her comrades below in our complete “Renegade Nell” cast and character guide.