“Renegade Nell” is now streaming on Disney+, taking fans back to 18th century England. But you may not recognize many of these actors right away (though some, you definitely will).
The new adventure series tells the story of Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland), a quick-witted and unafraid young woman who makes her way home after being widowed. But, she’s soon framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in the country.
She has some help though, largely from a magical spirit called Billy Blind. And he knows a few things about her destiny.
You can meet Nell and her comrades below in our complete “Renegade Nell” cast and character guide.
Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland) — Nell Jackson is the renegade of the title, and she’s played by Louisa Harland. You might recognize her as Orla McCoolfrom “Derry Girls,” which is now on Netflix.
Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed) — Fans of “Ted Lasso” will immediately recognize Billy Blind, as he’s played by Nick Mohammed, who played Nathan Shelley on the Apple TV+ series. He also appeared in the movie “The Martian.”
Thomas Blancheford (Jake Dunn) — The entitled twerp you hated immediately when the series started? That’s Thomas Blancheford, but he’s played by Jake Dunn. He starred in Netflix’s shortlived series “Get Even” as Christopher. He also appeared in two episodes of the streamers “The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself.”
Sofia Wilmot (Alice Kremelberg) — The suspiciously quiet Sofia is played by Alice Kremelberg. Most recently, she appeared in NBC’s reboot of “Quantum Leap.” But she also starred as Nicole Eckelcamp in “Orange Is the New Black.”
Roxy Trotter (Bo Bragason) — Roxy Trotter is Nell’s younger sister, but the middle child of the family. Bo Bragason plays her, and has previously appeared in multiple BBC shows, including “Moving On” and “Three Girls.”
George Trotter (Florence Keen) — George is the youngest of the trio, and has a hard time remembering to call her sister Nell instead of Nellie. She’s played by the young Florence Keen, who has only starred in two projects prior to “Renegade Nell”: “Babs” and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.”
Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton (Adrian Lester) — Thomas is a problem, but it seems the Earl of Poynton might be a bigger problem. He’s played by Adrian Lester, who starred in the BBC series “Life.”
Rasselas (Enyi Okoronkwo) — Nell and her sisters find an early ally in Rasselas, who’s played by Enyi Okoronkwo. Fans might recognize him as Laurence from the BAFTA-winning Sky series “The Lazarus Project.”
Charles Devereaux (Frank Dillane) — Nell is unimpressed by Charles, but nonetheless, he lends her his horse, which is quite nice of him. Dillane most recently starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Apple TV+’s “The Essex Serpent” and was on “Fear the Walking Dead.” But some fans might also vaguely recognize him as the 16-year-old Tom Riddle from “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”
Lady Eularia Moggerhangar (Joely Richardson) — We don’t meet her immediately, bu Lady Eularia Moggerhangar is a big piece of “Renegade Nell.” She’s played by Joely Richardson, who you might’ve just seen in Netflix’s “The Gentlemen.” She starred in the FX series “Nip/Tuck,” but viewers who grew up on Disney movies though may know her as Anita from the live-action “101 Dalmatians.”
Leave a Reply