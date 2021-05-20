We've Got Hollywood Covered
7 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2020-21 Season (Photos)

We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…

Jennifer Maas and Tony Maglio | May 20, 2021 @ 12:34 PM

CBS/Fox/ABC
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network. Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the seven lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2020-21 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.  
Series:  "The Great North"     Net:  Fox      18-49 rating:    0.6    Not "Great," but good enough to get a Season 3 renewal (ahead of Season 2).  
Home Economics
Series:  "Home Economics"     Net:  ABC      18-49 rating:    0.6     The Topher Grace-led family comedy premiered late enough in the season to warrant another look. Also, it was not "Call Your Mother," Mixed-ish" or "American Housewife."  
Black-ish
Series:  "Black-ish"     Net:  ABC      18-49 rating:    0.6     "Black-ish" deserved to get an "and final" renewal out of ABC, even if its ratings didn't necessarily merit more.  
Series:  "United States of Al"     Net:  CBS      18-49 rating:    0.6     After "B Positive" landed a surprising renewal, it was this or "The Unicorn."  
Series:  "The Hustler"     Net:  ABC      18-49 rating:    0.6      Craig Ferguson somehow hustled his way into another season of this low-rated series.  
Series:  "Kenan"     Net:  NBC      18-49 rating:    0.6     The Season 2 renewal is much more about Kenan Thompson and Lorne Michaels' relationship with NBC than it is about Nielsen numbers.  
Series:  "The Blacklist"     Net:  NBC      18-49 rating:    0.6     You just can't kill Raymond "Red" Reddington. Many have tried.  