7 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2020-21 Season (Photos)

Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network. Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the seven lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2020-21 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.
Series: "The Great North" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.6
Not "Great," but good enough to get a Season 3 renewal (ahead of Season 2).
Series: "Home Economics" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.6
The Topher Grace-led family comedy premiered late enough in the season to warrant another look. Also, it was not "Call Your Mother," Mixed-ish" or "American Housewife."
Series: "Black-ish" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.6
"Black-ish" deserved to get an "and final" renewal out of ABC, even if its ratings didn't necessarily merit more.
Series: "United States of Al" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 0.6
After "B Positive" landed a surprising renewal, it was this or "The Unicorn."
Series: "The Hustler" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.6
Craig Ferguson somehow hustled his way into another season of this low-rated series.
Series: "Kenan" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.6
The Season 2 renewal is much more about Kenan Thompson and Lorne Michaels' relationship with NBC than it is about Nielsen numbers.
Series: "The Blacklist" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.6
You just can't kill Raymond "Red" Reddington. Many have tried.