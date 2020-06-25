Amazon purchased the naming rights for Key Arena in Seattle but did not put its own name on the currently-under-renovation venue. Instead, it’s now called the Climate Pledge Arena.
The arena will be home to the upcoming expansion of the NHL franchise, which plans to begin play in the 2021-22 season, as well as the WNBA’s Storm, which have been playing in the venue since the team’s inception in 2000.
“We’ve secured naming rights to the historic arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of naming it after Amazon, we’re calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action.”
Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be the first zero-carbon arena in the world, powered exclusively by renewable energy including both on-site and off-site solar. Most stadiums use natural gas. The arena will be exclusively electric during daily operations, eliminating all fossil fuels from the building and installing the first all-electric dehumidification systems in the NHL.
“Our goal is to make sure every visit to this arena will be enjoyable and memorable, and sustainability is a large part of that,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. “It is not just about one arena, it’s the platform. We challenge music, facilities, concert tours and sports. It is our time to step up to face the challenge of our generation. We must take steps to build arenas and stadiums that front-and-center align with our zero-carbon mission statement.”
The arena first opened in 1962 and was the longtime home of the NBA’s Supersonics, before the team relocated to Oklahoma City.
"General Hospital"
Series debut: April 1, 1963
The ABC daytime soap opera started as a half-hour show but it's been an hour-long staple since 1978.
"Days of Our Lives"
Series debut: Nov. 8, 1965
The NBC soap also spent its first decade as a half-hour show and has churned out decades' worth of domestic drama.
"Sesame Street"
Series debut: Nov. 10, 1969
The children's series, first launched on PBS with its mix of short segments and furry Muppets, has been broadcast in more than 120 countries.
"Masterpiece Theatre"
Series debut: January 10, 1971
PBS' long-running anthology, many adaptations of classic novels, has gone through multiple hosts over the years -- from Alastair Cooke to Russell Baker to Laura Linney.
"The Price Is Right"
Series debut: Sept. 4, 1972
Technically, this game show debuted in 1956 and ran for nine years on both NBC and ABC. But the 1972 relaunch, hosted by Bob Barker, has become a daytime mainstay with contestants playing guessing games about the cost of merchandise.
"The Young and the Restless"
Series debut: March 26, 1973
The soap opera joined the CBS daytime lineup in 1973 -- and wound up outlasting the network's "As the World Turns" which ended its 54-year run in 2010.
"Saturday Night Live"
Series debut: October 11, 1975
Lorne Michaels' weekly sketch comedy series has launched the careers of countless stars over five decades.
"Wheel of Fortune"
Series debut: January 6, 1975
The TV version of Hangman started on NBC with host Chuck Woolery; Pat Sajak took over as host in 1981 and stayed with the show when it became syndicated two years later.
"Jeopardy!"
Series debut: September 10, 1984
The syndicated quiz show first aired as a daytime show in 1964. The current syndicated evening version kicked off two decades later, with host Alex Trebek.
"The Bold and the Beautiful"
Series debut: March 23, 1987
The CBS soap launched as a sister series to the Wisconsin-set "The Young and the Restless" despite its more glamorous L.A. locale.
"Cops"
Series debut: March 11, 1989
The docu-series ran on Fox for 24 years before jumping to Spike (and then the Paramount Network).
"The Simpsons"
Series debut: December 17, 1989
Matt Groening's animated sitcom helped put the Fox network on the map -- and it's still going strong. Ay, caramba!
"America's Funniest Home Videos"
Series debut: November 26, 1989
The collection of wacky clips has survived three decades on ABC.
"Power Rangers"
Series debut: August 28, 1993
The campy and colorful live-action superhero series for kids has jumped among a half-dozen networks over the years, and it's spawned a series of big-screen adaptations.
"South Park"
Series debut: Aug. 13, 1997
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's lo-fi animated satire has followed the adventures of Colorado fourth graders Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman through countless topical controversies on Comedy Central.
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Series debut: Sept. 20, 1999
The spinoff of Dick Wolf's original cop-legal drama, starring Mariska Hargitay as a detective (and later commander) on an NYPD unit handling sex crimes, has now outlasted its long-running predecessor.
