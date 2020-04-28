California is likely “weeks” away from reopening some nonessential businesses, while the reopening of movie theaters and other entertainment venues will likely be “months” away, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.

The relaxations of the statewide “stay at home” order come as part of a four-stage framework for reopening the economy that Gov. Gavin Newsom and Director of the Department of Public Health Sonia Angell outlined at a Tuesday press conference.

The state is already in Stage 1, the officials said, with the ongoing physical distancing measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. Stage 2 allows for the reopening of “lower risk workplaces” like retail (through curbside pickup), manufacturing, offices where telework is not possible and some public spaces. In Stage 3, “higher risk workplaces,” which include entertainment venues like movie theaters and sports without spectators and personal care businesses like gyms and hair salons, can reopen. Stage 4 — which will be the end of the “stay at home” order — allows the “highest risk workplaces,” such as concerts, live sporting events and convention centers, to reopen.

Newsom said that the transition to Stage 2 will be “in weeks, not months,” while the transition to Stages 3 and 4 will be in “months, not weeks.”

Two weeks ago, California officials delineated six different requirements that the state would need to succeed in before the “stay at home” order could be relaxed gradually. The requirements include: