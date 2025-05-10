Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says Dems Already Backing ‘Safest White Boy’ for President in 2028: ‘One Specific Candidate’ | Video

Democrats are eying the “safest white boy” ahead of the 2028 election, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett told “Urban View” hosts Clay Cane and Reecie Colbert in a clip from a town hall shared online Friday. She didn’t name names, but suggested the party already has “one specific candidate” in mind.

In the clip shared by Cane, the group is speaking about potential candidates when Crockett offers her insight. “It is, it is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost,” she explained.

“So far. And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win. So there’s a lot of people that are like, you know what? Like, let’s go find the safest white boy we can find. I mean, I’m just saying,” she added.

“No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate,” Crockett continued. “I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a black person nor a woman, okay?”

The party — or “they” as she put it — “When I say ‘they,’ it’s the same donors that most likely had their opinions about Joe Biden and moved … So like, that would be the ‘they’ that I would talk about,” she said.

“Trump, who is a misogynist. Trump, who is going to ramp up the misogynists in the first place because that’s what he does. He is disrespectful,” she added. “Like, right now, he still doesn’t know how to deal with me because if you punch me, I’m punching back, okay? So, like, here’s the deal. Here’s the deal. Now, I know he think he’s running again, but that ain’t happening. I don’t care what all is going on in in this country, and I don’t care how many things we won’t say we are absolutely going to do. I am telling y’all with all confidence he is not running for a third term. That is not a thing.”

The clip is part of a town hall that will be released on May 15.