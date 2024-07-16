RNC Night 1 Draws 18.13 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

An estimated 18.13 million viewers tuned into the first night of the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday, according to Nielsen.

That figure marks an increase from the first night of the 2020 RNC, which drew 17 million viewers across 11 networks and was largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still less than 2016, when 23 million viewers tuned in across seven networks.

When broken down by age, 792,000 viewers were between 18-34, 3.355 million viewers between 35-54 and 13.524 million viewers over the age of 55.

The 2024 event was broadcast live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from approximately 10-11 p.m. ET and carried on 12 television networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, Telemundo, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.

Fox News drew 6.149 million primetime viewers and 472,000 in the 25-54 demo. The network also saw its highest-rated total day since the 2022 midterm elections, notching 3.059 million viewers and 472,000 in the 25-54 demo.

ABC saw 2.28 million total viewers in the 10-11 p.m. ET timeslot. In comparison to 2020, those figures marked a 15% increase from the 1.979 million total viewers, 9% increase from the 522,000 adults 25-54 and 2% increase from the 380,000 adults 18-49.

NBC averaged 2.237 million total viewers, including 578,000 viewers ages 25-54 and 433,000 viewers ages 18-49 — a total viewership increase of 29% and a 25-52 demo increase of 7% compared to Night 1 of the 2020 RNC.

The convention marked Donald Trump’s first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt, as well as his first with new vice presidential running mate, J.D. Vance.

Night 1 speakers included International Brotherhood of Teamsters president Sean O’Brien, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.