How to Watch the Republican National Convention: Where Is It Streaming?

The 2024 Republican National Convention will kick off Monday in Milwaukee, Wis., just days after an assassination attempt on the party’s frontrunner Donald Trump.

Shots were fired at the former president during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday with one bullet scraping past his ear, “ripping through the skin,” Trump said on Truth Social, killing one attendee and wounding two others.

Trump claimed the presidential nomination and announced his running mate Monday: Senator JD Vance. He is also currently scheduled to speak to delegates on Thursday, the last day of the convention.

The full schedule of events for the convention is available, and panels will take place through Thursday. For more on how to watch coverage and analysis of this week’s convention, keep reading.

When is the Republican National Convention?

The RNC will take place July 15-18.

What time is the RNC on?

The RNC is slated to officially begin at 1:35 p.m. ET, with its first convention session that will run until 5:45 p.m ET. A second official session will follow at 6:45 p.m. ET and lasts until 11 p.m ET.

The different networks are airing coverage at different times, but the main window of coverage is between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET the first two nights and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET the final two nights.

C-SPAN will air the entirety of the convention. The full schedule of events can be found here. Each network will stream different parts of the convention during their primetime news hours.

Where will it be streaming?

The RNC will stream sessions live on their accounts on both YouTube and X.

Each network will have streaming coverage plans.

ABC News will stream on Hulu.

CBS News will stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

CNN coverage will stream on CNN Max.

MSNBC will stream on YouTube and online.

NBC News can be streamed via NBC News Now or on their digital site.

How are the networks covering the RNC?

Each network has a different coverage plan for the convention.

C-SPAN will carry the entire convention uninterrupted for the entirety of the convention. The other networks will air portions of the convention live, but coverage is still in flux in the wake of this weekend’s assassination attempt.

CBS, NBC News, ABC News, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC are expected to broadcast prime-time specials and live feeds from the convention this week.