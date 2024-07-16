Copa América Final Scores 6.35 Million Viewers, Largest Univision Audience in a Decade Since 2014 World Cup

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Copa América final drew in the largest audience Univision has seen in a decade.

The match, which saw Argentina claim victory over Colombia (1-0), brought in 6.35 million total viewers and 3.24 million viewers in the key demo among adults 18-49 across Univision and TUDN, according to Nielsen figures. That marks the biggest audience Univision has seen since the 2014 World Cup final.

While Sunday’s game ran from approximately 9:30 p.m. to midnight, total viewership peaked at 6.66 million between 11-11:15 p.m. When including pregame and postgame programming, Univision averaged 5.2 million total viewers and 2.58 million adults within the 18-49 demo.

Throughout the Copa América tournament, which ran from June 20 to July 14, coverage on Univision averaged 1.86 million total viewers and 827,000 viewers in the key demo, prompting the network to rank as the No. 1 primetime network in the demo during that time.

Viewership on Univision exceeded that of its competition — including Fox — by 31% when it came to total viewers and by 21% in the demo. When compared to the coverage of the 2022 World Cup on Telemundo, Univision’s Copa América broadcasts were up 12% among total viewers and 3% in the 18-49 demo.

Also happening Sunday was the UEFA European Championship final between Spain and England (2-1), which scored 3.0 total viewers and 1.5 million demo viewers on Univision, marking the most-watched Spanish-language Euro final ever. Viewership saw a 13% uptick in total viewers and 15% increase among adults 18-49 when compared to the last final match.

On TelevisaUnivision’s streaming platform ViX, Copa América and UEFA Euro ranked as the Top 2 most-streamed sporting events to date on the platform in the U.S. Combined metrics for the tournaments boasted 30 million total streaming hours, with a reach of 5.3 million in the U.S. and the Copa América final scoring 1.5 million concurrent streams.