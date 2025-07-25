‘Resident Alien’ Canceled Ahead of Season 4 Finale on USA Network

Pour one out for “Resident Alien.” The science fiction comedy/mystery has been canceled by USA Network with three more episodes left to air in the current Season 4, TheWrap has learned.

The show, starring fan favorite Alan Tudyk, will air its final episode Aug. 8.

The series debuted in 2021 on SyFy and remained there for its first three seasons. It was renewed for Season 4 in 2023 and relocated to USA Network at the same time.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, “Resident Alien” centers on Harry (Tudyk), a crash-landed alien whose secret mission is to kill all humans, who has taken on the appearance of one such murdered human to live among them. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn and Meredith Garretson also starred.

Chris Sheridan adapted the show for television and served as showrunner, as well as an executive producer alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV and Nastaran Dibai. “Resident Alien” was produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.

“Resident Alien” was part of USA Network’s return to scripted programming alongside the upcoming TV adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Rainmaker,” from Lionsgate and Blumhouse Television, which premieres August 15.

The network was once a basic cable scripted powerhouse, regularly rolling out crowd-pleasing hits like “Psych,” “Burn Notice,” “Covert Affairs,” “Suits” and “White Collar” as well as “Monk,” which originally ran on ABC but switched to USA for Season 2 where it had a long and celebrated run.

