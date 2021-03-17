Welcome (back) to Earth: Syfy has renewed “Resident Alien” for a second season.

Based on the Dark Horse comic from Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, “Resident Alien” follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk, who crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor, according to the drama’s logline. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

“Resident Alien” was the most-watched new cable drama of the past year and Syfy’s top freshman drama in more than six years. In the key adults 18-49 demographic, “Resident Alien” was the No. 2-rated new drama on cable.

“With ‘Resident Alien,’ everything just came together in perfect harmony — a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said on Wednesday. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

The series also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, “Resident Alien” was adapted to television by executive producer Sheridan. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank are executive producers.

David Dobkin executive produces the series and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill also executive produces and is the show’s producing director.

The 10-episode first season of “Resident Alien” will wrap on Wednesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy. Readers can catch up on Season 1 via NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.