‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness': Yes, Zombies Are Still Very Dangerous in Gory New Trailer (Video)

Netflix has released a suitably gory new trailer for “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” the upcoming anime series based on the long-running video game franchise. And if you’re into the franchise, rest assured things look appropriately “Resident Evil”-y.

There’s implied political corruption and apathy, there’s plenty of action beats, lots of stressed out banter between people stuck in the middle of everything, and a mystery of some kind of unravel, presumably before it’s all too late. Also, there’s a ton of zombies rapidly overrunning the world, including a new kind of intelligent zombie. Like we say above, if you’re a fan, you need no further context and everyone else, you have a lot of catching up to do.

Set in the game universe’s version of 2006, “Resident Evil : Infinite Darkness,” and investigation into a hack on a White House file is interrupted by a zombie attack. Discovering a Shanghai lab with ties to the incident, the investigators head off to China, and plenty more zombie violence. Meanwhile, a NGO worker discovers clues linking the zombie attacks to that disaster back in 2000. You can probably guess where things go from there.

You can see glimpses of all that in the trailer above right now. “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” launches on Netflix July 8.