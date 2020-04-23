Vin Scully, the retired longtime broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is hospitalized after taking a fall in his home on Tuesday afternoon, the team said in a tweet. Scully is 92.

The Dodgers said Scully is “resting comfortably” while hospitalized. “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” Scully said via the team.

The extent of Scully’s injuries was not disclosed by the team.

Scully retired in 2016 at age 88 after spending 67 seasons as the Dodgers broadcaster. Considered one of the greatest announcers in the game, Scully joined the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He also has a lifetime achievement Emmy award.

Though he’s most associated with the Dodgers, broadcasting games both when they were in Brooklyn and in Los Angeles, he also had a stint calling national baseball, football and golf for CBS Sports in the mid ’70s and early ’80s and was the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports from 1983-89.

The MLB season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, though players have been streaming themselves in competition against other players in the video game “MLB: The Show.” League officials have been strategizing plans to return late in the summer, with players possibly spending the entire season quarantined in Arizona, though nothing concrete has been finalized among players and teams.

