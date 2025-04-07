Reuters Retracts Bogus Report That Trump Was Considering Tariffs Pause

Reuters on Monday retracted a story claiming President Trump was considering a 90-day pause on his new tariff plan — and blamed CNBC for its mistake.

Here is how the mess started: Both outlets were fooled by a viral X post that claimed Kevin Hassett, the White House national economic council director, had said he was considering a 3-month pause.

But the post — made by Walter Bloomberg, an account with more than 840,000 followers — mischaracterized what Hassett had said earlier in the morning on Fox News. Hassett was simply asked if Trump was considering a 90-day pause, but did not confirm or deny it, instead saying the president was focused on making some “great” deals.

CNBC Carl Quintanilla’s then referred to the bogus 90-day claim on air, with co-host David Faber adding “that’s huge.” You can see that moment below:

the Dow turns positive as CNBC talks about reporting that Kevin Hassett is saying Trump is considering a 90 day pause on tariffs for all countries other than China pic.twitter.com/ODJOsGVqWU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2025

Reuters then reported the claim Trump was debating a 90-day pause on tariffs, and pointed to CNBC’s reporting on it. The quick burst of “news” about a potential break on tariffs helped spur a dramatic jump for the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones, with all three turning green after starting the morning down several percentage points.

Soon after those reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNBC the report was “fake news.”

Reuters then retracted its story and included the following explanation:

“Reuters, drawing from a headline on CNBC, published a story on April 7. saying White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett had said that President Donald Trump was considering a 90-day tariff pause on all countries except China. The White House denied the report. Reuters has withdrawn the incorrect report and regrets the error.”

The outlet added “There will be no substitute” to the original story. Reuters’ headline for the link now says: “Story withdrawn on Hassett’s comments on tariff pause.”