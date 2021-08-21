Rev Jesse Jackson and Wife Hospitalized With COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown Jackson were hospitalized Saturday after both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), a Chicago-based human and civil rights organization Jackson founded, said in a statement, “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

Jackson, 79, received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a live broadcast in January and encouraged the Black community to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated. The husband and wife are now being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago with “breakthrough” coronavirus case.

“Let us all pray for Rev. and Mrs Jesse Jackson. They need our sincere and intense prayers. Prayer changes things!!!” Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted in support of the Baptist minister and civil rights activist.

In 2017, the two-time presidential candidate revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder that can cause tremors, stiffness and difficulty balancing, walking and coordinating movement.