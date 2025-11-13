Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized to Manage Neurodegenerative Condition

Rev. Jesse Jackson was admitted to the hospital Wednesday for treatment relating to his progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) diagnosis.

The civil rights activist’s organization, known at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, confirmed the news in a statement Wednesday, where they shared Jackson was “currently under observation” at the medical center.

“He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the statement reads. “He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, PSP is “a rare brain disease that affects walking, balance, eye movements and swallowing.” It can also be known as “Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome.”

Before concluding the update, the organization added, “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition did not provide further details about Jackson’s treatment or when he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital. However, the statement did come after reports surfaced that Jackson had been hospitalized in Chicago, Ill.

Jackson, who turned 84 back in October, rose to prominence as protégé of Martin Luther King Jr. A leading civil rights voice for over six decades, Jackson notably ran for president in 1984 and 1988. He also served as a shadow delegate and senator for the District of Columbia between 1991 and 1997.

Jackson helmed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which describes itself as “an organization dedicated to improving the economic conditions of black communities across the United States,” for several decades before stepping down as its president in 2023.

He is a father of six, including former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. and U.S. Representative Jonathan Jackson.