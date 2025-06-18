‘Revival’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“Revival” is the new zombie series in town and it’s worth the time.

The new Syfy series adapts the comic series hailing from Tim Seeley and Mike Norton from Image Comics. It follows a small town cop who has to juggle a murder investigation with the dead also coming back to life – and that includes her victim.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Syfy’s “Revival.”

When does “Revival” Season 1 come out?

“Revival” Season 1 premiered on Thursday, June 12.

How can I watch “Revival” Season 1?

“Revival” drops new episode on Syfy on Thursday nights throughout the season. Those without cable can tune in the following day on Peacock.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Revival” Season 1 are released weekly on Syfy and drop the following day on Peacock. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – June 12

Episode 2 – June 19

Episode 3 – June 26

Episode 4 – July 3

Episode 5 – July 10

Episode 6 – July 17

Episode 7 – July 24

Episode 8 – July 31

What is “Revival” Season 1 about?

The series is based on the comic book series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton. It follows a cop and single mom who is tasked with solving a murder while the dead are rising – or reviving – around her, and that includes her victim. Here is the official synopsis:

“One miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly return to life. But these are not zombies, as the ‘revived’ appear and behave just as they did before. As the mystery of this phenomenon fuels unrest, Dana Cypress, a down-on-her-luck and crass police officer and single mother, is thrust into a peculiar murder investigation-one where the murder victim is now alive, and everyone, whether living or revived, is a suspect.”

Who is in the “Revival” cast?

“Revival” stars Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliot, Andy McQueen, Maia Jae Bastidas, Hudson Wurster, and Gianpaolo Venuta.

Watch the trailer: