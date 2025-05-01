Melanie Scrofano Returns to Syfy to Investigate Atypical Zombies in ‘Revival’ Trailer

“Wynonna Earp” star Melanie Scrofano is returning to Syfy, this time to investigate atypical zombies in “Revival.”

In the trailer for “Revival,” which premieres Thursday, June 12, Scrofano stars as a detective investigating what a rural Wisconsin town has dubbed “Revival Day,” a miraculous day which saw the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves.

“Hello, officer, I don’t know what’s going on,” a man emerging from a dark cemetery says to Scrofano, who looks onward at the deceased, horrified.

Meanwhile, Scrofano is dealing with her own drama at home, as her daughter returns after going missing. “Em, no one’s seen you for weeks — dad’s been freaking out; the dead have come back to life,” the detective tells her daughter.

While the revived are not your typical zombies, the town quickly has their guard up, with leadership telling locals to report the whereabouts of the revived “immediately to authorities,” and scientists discover that reviver tissue enables their cellular structure to regenerate, leading to a particularly spooky encounter for Scrofano.

Though the revived look and act the same as they were when they were alive, there’s something off about them, with one pair of parents telling authorities the child who returned as their recently murdered daughter is “not our daughter.”

“She came back wrong,” the father says.

The official logline for “Revival” is as follows: “On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the ‘revived’ appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

You can watch the trailer for “Revival” in the video above.

“Revival” premieres June 12 at 10 p.m. on Syfy, with new episodes streaming on Peacock the week after their Syfy debut.