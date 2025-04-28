John Oliver Warns RFK Jr.’s Gutting of Health Services Will Be ‘Like Finding Out What Each of Your Organs Does’ as They’re Removed | Video

As RFK Jr. continues to use his position as secretary of Health and Human Services to gut the department and its programs, John Oliver warned viewers on Sunday night that learning exactly what that department and its programs really do is about to be a painful lesson.

The HBO host devoted his main story to RFK Jr. and his slashes for the show, first zeroing in on Kennedy’s promise to “eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments and agencies” and merging them into a new organization known as “the Administration for a Healthy America — or AHA.” Of course, Kennedy pronounced it like “A-ha” rather than just saying the letters like, for example, DHS.

“No, thank you. I do not like any of that,” Oliver retorted. “I don’t like him calling agencies alphabet soup, and I definitely don’t like how he just said AHA, which is such a dumb name. It sounds less like a government agency, and more like Manhattan real estate jargon used to describe the neighborhood above Hank Azaria. If you are north of wherever Hank Azaria is at any given moment, then guess what? You’re in AHA.”

From there, Oliver launched into the segment properly, laying out how dangerous RFK Jr. is in great detail. In fact, the late night host admitted that fact-checking claims Kennedy has made in public addresses — particularly in regards to autism — has been a painful endeavor.

“Look, we’ve asked our researchers to fact check some dumb s–t before. On this show last year, we literally emailed JD Vance’s team to ask, ‘Has Senator Vance ever had sex with a couch?’ and ‘Has Senator Vance ever had sex with any other furniture or household items?’” Oliver recalled.

“But somehow that was still less embarrassing than writing to multiple diabetes experts this week and asking, ‘Do half the people in China have diabetes?’ and in return, getting a bunch of versions of no, and one response from a doctor that called Kennedy’s statement ludicrous, adding, ‘These stats might be related to the worm in his brain.’”

As the episode drew to a close, Oliver reminded viewers that he and his team have done plenty of stories over the years that criticize the Department of Health and Human Services, but those same stories always suggested strengthening the organization.

“Not ‘Hey, here’s a good idea. Let’s cut its budget and put a dips–t screaming AHA in charge,” he joked. “But unfortunately, it feels right now we’re all about to get a harsh lesson in what each part of our public health system does as it gets taken away. Which is sort of like finding out what each of your organs does as someone removes them one by one.”

Oliver then noted that experts with whom his team talks for stories, who aren’t usually alarmists — in fact, he said they’re “sometimes annoyingly measured” in their concerns — have actually “been utterly shattered by the last few months.” So, the HBO host bluntly called for RFK Jr.’s removal.

“RFK needs to go, and by impeachment, if necessary,” Oliver said. “To the extent any senators like Bill Cassidy were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt — and I still cannot believe that they thought they could do that — that grace period is emphatically over, because too much damage has already been done. This is a man who is clearly in way over his worm-riddled head.”

You can watch John Oliver’s full segment on RFK Jr. in the video above.