RFK Calls Kamala Harris ‘Concealer in Chief’ for Hiding Biden Struggles, Tells Fox News She ‘Has Some Explaining to Do’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says presumed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris “has a lot of explaining to do” after defending the physical and mental fitness of Joe Biden for the past three-plus years.

The independent presidential candidate, once a Democrat, also told “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday that he’d run under his former party’s banner – if the system weren’t gamed to favor special-interest candidates. He also praised Biden for doing the right thing by stepping out of the 2024 race.

“It is encouraging that President Biden dropped out,” RFK said. “I got in a year ago, and I said his deterioration was not going to improve, and it was clear he could not run the country. I think Democrats really need to do what President Obama said, which is to have an open process, a genuinely open process. So much of the primary process was rigged, the country knows that. It is rigged to benefit the corporate elites.”

Host Lawrence Jones asked Kennedy outright whether he would challenge Harris for the nomination at the August convention.

“I’m running, Lawrence, as an independent now, and I think the Democrats would … if they looked at the polling, I’m the only candidate that can beat Donald Trump,” but “I will not get in the Democratic Party if the system looks rigged.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt suggested Americans should be angry “because they covered this up and knew what was happening behind the scenes and waited until the debate” to publicly acknowledge Biden’s struggles to think and speak on his feet.

“I commend [Biden’s] 50 years of service, but trying to stay in this race when he was not capable of performing the duties of his office was a black mark at the end of his career,” Kennedy said. “And Kamala has a lot of explaining to do. She was seeing the president every day and telling the American public again and again and again that he’s completely capable of running the country, that there is no sign of deterioration, no signs of cognitive impairment. And that clearly was not true. She is vulnerable there, whoever she runs against. She is a big vulnerability about being the concealer-in-chief.

“She has a lot of explaining to do,” he concluded.

