‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returns to the airwaves soon and its new trailer teases all of the drama coming our way in Season 13 — from potential hook-ups with strippers to COVID-19.

The Bravo reality series returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring a brand-new Housewife: Drew Sidora. The actress and singer is a friend of current Housewife Cynthia Bailey. Sidora just moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, and she’s ready to “bring the flavor to Atlanta” while adjusting to her new friends and busy home life as a wife and mother of three.

Also new to the show will be LaToya Ali, a friend to the group who quickly becomes tight with returning Housewife Kenya Moore. Other returning Housewives include Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

In the trailer, the castmates let off some steam during a night out for what looks like Bailey’s bachelorette party. The dress code is lingerie and the guest list includes strippers.

“What happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon,” Burruss says.

The next day, the ladies are gathered around a table when Moore reveals something juicy she thinks happened the night before: “I’m hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom,” she recalls.

Then, speculation swirls about what may have gone down between Williams, Sam, and a certain stripper.

The new season will also cover such timely topics as the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

“Keep your mask and your wig on tight, boo,” Williams says. “I will quarantine a bitch.”

Watch the trailer above.