‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 Trailer: COVID, Strippers and Lots of Drama (Video)
“Keep your mask and your wig on tight, boo!”
Margeaux Sippell | October 29, 2020 @ 1:19 PM
Last Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 1:21 PM
‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returns to the airwaves soon and its new trailer teases all of the drama coming our way in Season 13 — from potential hook-ups with strippers to COVID-19.
The Bravo reality series returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring a brand-new Housewife: Drew Sidora. The actress and singer is a friend of current Housewife Cynthia Bailey. Sidora just moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, and she’s ready to “bring the flavor to Atlanta” while adjusting to her new friends and busy home life as a wife and mother of three.
Also new to the show will be LaToya Ali, a friend to the group who quickly becomes tight with returning Housewife Kenya Moore. Other returning Housewives include Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.
10 Scene-Stealing Cats in Movies, From 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' to 'Captain Marvel' (Photos)
Cat, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961)
Let's make this clear: Holly Golightly does not own this cat. He belongs to nobody and nobody belongs to him. But that doesn't stop him from playing a pivotal role in the movie, including the tear-jerking final scene.
Paramount Pictures
Tonto, "Harry and Tonto" (1974)
Art Carney's portrayal of a feisty retiree on a cross-country road trip won him an Academy Award, while his feline costar didn't even get a nomination. What gives?
Twentieth Century Fox
Jonesy, "Alien" (1979)
This orange tabby was the unofficial mascot of the USCSS Nostromo and one of the few crew members to survive a Xenomorph attack. He also remains the only character to successfully steal a scene from Sigourney Weaver.
Twentieth Century Fox
Church, "Pet Sematary" (1989, 2019)
Ellie Creed's playful kitty Winston Churchill was run over by a truck and came back from the dead as Church to terrorize his former owners. That's something to consider before burying your cat in a cursed cemetery.
Paramount Pictures
Binx, "Hocus Pocus" (1993)
Thackery Binx was just a normal teenage boy in 1693 before he was cursed to live forever in the body of a black cat. But hey, everyone goes through weird phases in their teens.
Buena Vista Pictures
Mr. Bigglesworth, "Austin Powers" series (1997-2002)
When Dr. Evil's cat, Mr. Bigglesworth, gets upset, people die. Honestly, Dr. Evil doesn't sound too different from the average cat owner.
New Line Cinema
Mr. Jinx, "Meet the Parents" (2000)
This movie should actually be called "Meet the Parents' Cat," because Mr. Jinx is the real star. The perpetually-frowning Himalayan cat is Jack Byrnes' pride and joy, and knows how to come when called, wave and even use the toilet. That's called a 'triple threat' in showbiz.
Universal Pictures
Fat Louie, "The Princess Diaries" series (2001-04)
Behind every great princess of Genovia is an equally great black-and-white kitty.
Buena Vista Pictures
Ulysses, "Inside Llewyn Davis" (2013)
This honey-colored tabby joined Oscar Isaac's grumpy folk musician as he wandered around New York City and Chicago in the Coen brothers' film. Though he takes up more screen time than many of the human actors, the feline actor isn't named in the credits -- perhaps because the character was played by three separate (but equally adorable) animal performers.
CBS Films
Goose, "Captain Marvel" (2019)
Okay, Goose is technically not a cat. Carol Danvers' orange sidekick is actually a Flerken (an alien with massive tentacles hidden inside her mouth), but Goose's fluffy coat and knack for getting into trouble puts her firmly in the cat category.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
1 of 11
With live-action feline friends like these, National Cat Day never needs to end