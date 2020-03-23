Rhode Island Postpones Primary Election From April to June 2 Amid Coronavirus

The election will take place mostly via mail ballot, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Monday

| March 23, 2020 @ 1:05 PM
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo

Photo Credit: Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Fortune / Time Inc

Rhode Island is delaying its April 28 presidential primary election to June 2, the state’s governor announced on Monday.

“Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot. I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this,” Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Twitter.

In addition to Connecticut, Indiana and Maryland, Rhode Island is the latest state to delay its presidential primary election to June 2 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those states will hold primaries alongside the District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Also Read: Louisiana to Delay Presidential Primary Until June Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Raimondo’s announcement comes alongside the governor’s order that all “recreational and entertainment facilities,” as well as “close-contact business – gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons” and dine-in restaurants in Rhode Island must close by 5 p.m. on Monday. Further, anyone returning to Rhode Island via airplane must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days after their return.

“The impact this virus is having on our economy is devastating. I want you all to know that I start every meeting by asking what we’ll need to do to reopen our economy. I don’t want things to be like this a moment longer than necessary,” Raimondo wrote.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Tulsi Gabbard is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue