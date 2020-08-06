‘The Rich Eisen Show’ Heads to Peacock After Brief Stint on NBC Sports Network

August 6, 2020
“The Rich Eisen Show” has found a new home at Peacock.

After a brief two-month special run on NBC Sports Network this past spring, the sports and entertainment show will resume there beginning August 17 before it heads over to Peacock on October 5.

The show, hosted by the four-time Sports Emmy studio host nominee, had previously aired on Direct TV’s Audience Network from its inception in 2014 until the network shut down earlier this year. Eisen has been and continues to be the face of the NFL Network since he was hired as the network’s first on-air talent in 2004.

Featuring a mix of sports, humor and pop culture, past guests on “The Rick Eisen Show” have included Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers, Larry David, Morgan Freeman and more.

“My entire career I have taken pride in being at the forefront of new ventures, from the NFL Network to my own show,” Eisen said. “Now streaming on Peacock, I am proud to be hosting and producing the next chapter of sports talk.”

“The show’s sports and pop culture relevance make it a great fit for Peacock, which will become the exclusive home for watching the show live in October,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. “We’re excited to start the football season with The Rich Eisen Show across NBCUniversal platforms.”

The show will continue to operate from its El Segundo studio. All three hours will air live on NBCSN from noon to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and it will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. It will also be simulcast on Sirius/XM Channel 211 and PodcastOne.

