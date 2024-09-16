Folks online are calling out National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry after he seemingly used a racist slur while discussing the Republican-launched anti-Haitian rhetoric that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating domesticated animals.

The moment happened on “The Megyn Kelly Show” after the host defended JD Vance for admitting to CNN’s Dana Bash that he made up the story about Haitians in Ohio for attention.

“You remember alternative facts with Kellyanne? They did the same thing. She wasn’t saying you make up fictions and pretend they’re facts. You bring other facts to bear in the debate that are being ignored,” Lowry said, also finding reason in Vance’s racist tactic. “That’s what [Vance] was saying. I think it was in that interview where Dana Bash says, ‘Police have gone through 11 months of recordings of calls and they’ve only found two Springfield residents calling to complain about Haitian…”

That’s when it appeared to sound as if Lowry used the racist slight, “n—r.”

He then corrected himself with “migrants” and continued with his thoughts.

“Only two calls, and I think one lesson in this whole story: People don’t care about geese. People really hate geese. All things considered, I think people would prefer Haitian migrants to come and take the geese off the golf course,” Lowry said.

“Yep, this is exactly what happened — I began to mispronounce the word ‘migrants’ and caught myself halfway through,” he explained of himself afterwards on X (formerly Twitter).

It didn’t take long for social media to weigh in on whether they heard an “n” or an “m” atop the utterance in question.

“Wow. Rich Lowry called Haitian immigrants ‘the n-word’ at the 42-second mark here while defending Trump and Vance making up the story about Springfield, Ohio,” an X user wrote over a video clip of the incident. “Listen for yourself — it’s hard to hear it any other way. Unbelievable.”

One person even slowed the clip down for potential clarity.

“I took the clip of Rich Lowry editor-in-chief of National Review, from ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ and slowed it to 30% on Premiere Pro while maintaining the pitch,” another X user wrote. “Lowry was talking about Haitian migrants. The captions were generated by AI. It sounds like he said the n-word.”

Despite there being no evidence of Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets and local officials coming forward to debunk the reports, many Republicans have continued to push the false narrative anyway.

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” a Springfield Police spokesperson said last week.

The rumors about Haitian migrants started up after a 27-year-old, non-Haitian, Black woman named Allexis Telia Ferrell was arrested in Canton, Ohio, after police said she may have murdered a cat in a “residential area in front of multiple people,” USA Today reported. Canton is about 170 miles northeast of Springfield. Ferrell is an Ohio resident.

Here’s Rich Lowry, Editor-In-Chief of the National Review, using the N-word to describe Haitians “by mistake” and Megyn Kelly’s reaction when they cut back to her.

She did not react to it. Just smiled.

This is what they ALL mean.

Having a hard time coming to any conclusion besides the obvious one about what Rich Lowry catches himself blurting out here pic.twitter.com/PFHQMCS8UP — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) September 16, 2024

