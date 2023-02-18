Richard Gere Hospitalized in Mexico With Pneumonia

Actor Richard Gere was hospitalized in Mexico with pneumonia, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

It’s unclear when he was admitted this week, but he’s currently in recovery.

Gere was on vacation with his family, celebrating his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday near Nuevo Vallarta when the actor became ill.

TMZ first reported Gere’s illness.

The 73-year-old actor reportedly had a bad cough leading up to their trip to Mexico. Gere’s cough got worse while in Mexico, and he checked into the hospital and learned he had pneumonia.

A recent Instagram story post, shows the family walking with their son and Gere is seen wearing a mask.

More to come.