Richard Hake, Longtime ‘Morning Edition’ and WNYC Radio Host, Dies at 51

Richard Hake, longtime reporter and anchor for New York public radio station WNYC and “Morning Edition,” died on Friday at age 51. The cause of death is not yet known.

Hake spent his entire professional career at WNYC, taking a job at the station while still a student at Fordham University in 1992. As host of “Morning Edition,” he covered major events in New York including the September 11 attacks, the 2003 blackout, and the damage inflicted by Superstorm Sandy.

He died at home in his Manhattan apartment, where he had been working for the last few weeks to cover the escalating medical crisis in New York as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

“For all of us at New York Public Radio and in WNYC’s listening community, Richard was one of the first voices we heard every morning. As the host of Morning Edition, he brought us the news, welcomed the new day, and helped us get ready for whatever lay ahead,” New York Public Radio President and CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said in his statement.

“It was the position he always wanted, and he worked very hard to get there. He loved to say he ‘woke up New York,’ and he brought the same warmth and generosity to listeners that he shared with his colleagues everyday.”

“He got us through blackouts. Elections. Sandy. I know the whole city’s heart breaks for the Hake family,” WNYC planning editor Kate Hinds tweeted. “I’m so grateful that I got to work with him for as long as I did. Thank you for your legacy, Richard.”