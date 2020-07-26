“Rick and Morty” star Spencer Grammer was slashed Friday night by an agitated man outside a Manhattan restaurant while attempting to de-escalate a confrontation between him and patrons, according to the Associated Press.

Grammer said she was having dinner with a friend outside the Black Ant in Manhattan’s East Village when, as it was closing, an unidentified man demanded to be served. Police said that Grammer “attempted to break up a dispute between the unidentified male and other patrons at the location” but was slashed with a sharp object by the man, who also stabbed her friend. Neither of them suffered serious injuries and no arrests have yet been made.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” Grammer said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

Grammer is the daughter of “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer and actress Doreen Alderman. She currently plays Summer Smith on “Rick and Morty” and previously starred on the ABC Family series “Greek.”