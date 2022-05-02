Ricky Gervais’ second Netflix stand-up special is coming later this month.

On Monday, the streamer announced that “Supernature” will premiere globally on May 24.

“Supernature” will find Gervais giving his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cat and debunking “the supernatural, concluding that actual nature is super enough,” per a logline from Netflix.

Gervais’ first stand-up special, “Humanity” made its debut in 2018.

Gervais recently wrapped up the third and final season of his Netflix dark comedy, “After Life.”

The show premiered in 2019. Gervais was creator, director and executive producer.

The funnyman is currently working on another comedy set, which he is calling “Armageddon.”

“I’m broadening my horizons and taking my #Armageddon new material night to Cambridge next week. Stay tuned,” he tweeted last week.