Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is out free on $2 million bail, thanks in large part to Ricky Schroder, which left many stunned by the former child star’s decision to help.

“KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL,” the 17-year-old’s lawyer Lin Wood said Friday on Twitter. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy.”

Schroder, who most recently starred in the TV movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” back in 2016, confirmed the news on Parler — the new conservative social networking service used by President Trump supporters — by echoing Woods’ post.

Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager and self-described militia member, was arrested and charged with the murders of two people during August demonstrations that erupted in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

Reaction to Schroder’s contribution set off a wave of reactions on social media … and it was not pretty.

Ricky Schroder? Damn, I blame Jon Voight. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) November 21, 2020

Ricky Schroder & Jon Voight going down the same hole. "The Champ" (1979) was a breeding ground for Trumpism. Who knew? https://t.co/R8xituORbp https://t.co/QbGXsJsdlb — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 21, 2020

There are lots a good reasons to keep someone in jail or let them out until they've had their day in court. Whether Ricky Schroder's digs you isn't one. Bail is bonkers. https://t.co/M7g2iYjIQn — Levi Pulkkinen (@levipulk) November 21, 2020

Rick Schroder is a white supremacist was not on my 2020 bingo card. https://t.co/nUdpI3BdIk — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) November 21, 2020

Ricky Schroeder is the Kirk Cameron of Scott Baios. — Cream o’ Brique ❤️🇺🇸🧢 (@bamboo_button) November 21, 2020

Ricky Schroeder, of Silver Spoons fame, contributed to the $2 million to get that dude out of jail. This is a weird world to live in. pic.twitter.com/vt9GFA5IiY — Richmond Eustis (Seasonal) (@reustis) November 21, 2020

Scott Baio and now Ricky Schroeder? As a kid…I clearly made bad choices for celebrity crushes 🤦🏾 https://t.co/sfydjL0vz1 — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) November 21, 2020

I saw Ricky Schroeder was trending and hoped it wasn't because he's a white supremacist but sadly my hopes were dashed. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 21, 2020

Ricky Schroeder, Eighties child TV star, helped bail out Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/LmZQgqGtF3 — JRehling (@JRehling) November 21, 2020