Ricky Strauss Joins Apple TV+ as Head of Marketing

Ricky Strauss has been named Head of Apple TV+ Marketing.

The hire comes as the 30-year industry vet exits his post as president of content and marketing for Disney+. He will be part of Apple’s Marketing Communications team under VP, Tor Myhren.

Under Apple TV+’s Heads of Worldwide Video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the new role will have Strauss leading consumer marketing campaigns, creative advertising, media and promotions across Apple TV+’s original series and films. Working out of Culver City in Los Angeles, he will work closely with the streamer’s publicity and awards, among other teams.

Looking to the year ahead, Strauss will lead marketing for the streamer’s award-winning roster with new Apple Originals like “Dear Edward,” “Hello Tomorrow,” “Masters of the Air,” “The Reluctant Traveler” and “Shrinking.” New seasons of the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso,” “The Afterparty,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Servant,” “Swagger” and “Truth Be Told” are also due, as are new feature films “Argylle,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Sharper” and others.

Previously, Strauss served as Disney+’s president of content and marketing. He first joined Disney over nine years ago, and prior to spearheading the launch of Disney+ was president of marketing for The Walt Disney Studios. He led marketing strategy and campaigns for several of the studio’s “Star Wars” and Marvel properties, along with “The Jungle Book,” “Cinderella,” “Maleficent,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Incredibles 2” and more.

Prior to his tenure at Disney, Strauss was president of Participant Media, a position he held for seven years. There, he oversaw feature films like the Oscar-winning “The Help,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Cove” and “Waiting for Superman.”

Strauss was named Marketer of the Year by Advertising Age for his work on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”