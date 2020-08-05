HBO Max released the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming science-fiction series “Raised by Wolves,” which features an android sharing an unnerving version of the classic fairy tale The Three Little Pigs.

The 10-episode show is centered on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious, virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

It will debut on Sept. 3. Watch the trailer above.

The series stars Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”), Amanda Collin (“A Conspiracy of Faith,” “A Horrible Woman”), Abubakar Salim (“Fortitude,” “Jamestown”), Winta McGrath (“Aloft,” “Red Dog: True Blue”), Niamh Algar (“The Virtues,” “Calm With Horses”), Matias Varela (“Narcos,” “Point Break”), Felix Jamieson (“Game of Thrones,” “The Ghost”), Ethan Hazzard (“The Long Song,” “Damned”), Jordan Loughran (“The Infiltrator,” “Emerald City”), Aasiya Shah (“Call the Midwife,” “Unforgotten”) and Ivy Wong (“Star Wars: Rogue One,” “Maleficent 2”).

“Raised by Wolves” is executive produced and directed by Scott (“The Martian”). The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski (“Prisoners”), who serves as showrunner and writer for the project, which recently wrapped production in Cape Town, South Africa.

Producers include Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (“The Man in the High Castle”), Jordan Sheehan (“The Terror”), Adam Kolbrenner (“Prisoners”) and Mark Huffam (“The Martian”) serving as executive producers.