Rihanna issued an apology to the Mulsim community on Monday for using a song many found to be offensive during her second Savage X Fenty fashion show, calling the mistake a “huge oversight.”

“I would like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show,” she wrote in a message on her Instagram stories that was later posted to the Savage X Fenty Instagram. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible!” she continued. “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video in October: Here's Everything New Coming

The song in question, “Doom” by Coucou Chloe, samples an Islamic Hadith narration that speaks about judgment day. The Hadith contains sayings from the prophet Muhammad and is considered deeply sacred and a core part of the Muslim faith. It was played as Lingerie models danced during the fashion show, which premiered Oct. 2 on Amazon.

Chloe has also apologized for the oversight, saying she didn’t know what the sample meant when she used it in her 2017 song.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence [sic] caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” she wrote on Twitter. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

Also Read: 15 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

Fans on Twitter have voiced their disappointment in Rihanna and Chloe.

“I am really disappointed with rihanna. I have always looked up to her and now she disrespects my religion. We deserve an apology. Using a hadith for a lingerie show is so so disrespectful,” wrote one user.

“Rihanna, i used to cheer you up for everything you did, but today you disrespected my religion, i’m so hurt, you have been to far, you and the girl who made the music have to apologize for what you did, that’s the minimum you can do,” wrote another.

Reps for Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

A rep for Savage X Fenty gave the following statement:

“We truly apologize for the song that appeared in the Savage x Fenty show. We shouldn’t have used it. The song’s vocal tracks are being replaced and the show is being edited. We have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the Muslim community. All Fenty brands have been founded on the notion of inclusivity and respect to all, and this was an unfortunate mistake on our part. We will be vigilant going forward to ensure this is never repeated.”