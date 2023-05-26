They say, “don’t meet your heroes.” And Morfydd Clark is taking that sentiment very seriously. In “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Clark stars as Galadriel, who was originally played by Cate Blanchett in “The Lord of the Rings” movie franchise. And to this day, the actress admits she’s still terrified of actually meeting Blanchett.

Prior to season one, the Wales native was open about the fact that she did not want to speak with her predecessor before shooting the spin-off series in the hopes of making it her own. But even now that that missions has been accomplished, Clark continues to make an effort not to meet Blanchett, who she admires and describes as her “guiding light.”

“I kind of feel like [Cate] is kind of like a queen…I wouldn’t dare to approach,” Clark said during a recent appearance on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” Podcast.

She continued, “She’s like mythical, someone I can’t believe even exists… but I kind of see her as my guiding light. And then who knows what will happen. But I just think if it happens, I will be, like, incredibly awkward.”

Of course, it’s not just Blanchett that Clark is worried about. Really, it’s the whole cast of the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

“I do feel like everyone in those films are like my heroes – let alone the all the other stuff they’ve done. Just from those films, they are like certified to me as like special special people in my Morfydd universe.”

During this episode, Clark also…

Reveals that we will see Galadriel be “finding joy” in season 2

Says she hates the power of knowing spoilers

Talks about her admiration for LARP-ing and cosplay

Reveals “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” inspires her inner badass

