Riot Games’ Global Head of Consumer Products Resigns After Racist Facebook Post Uncovered

Consumer product lead Ron Johnson left the company June 12

| June 12, 2020 @ 9:47 AM Last Updated: June 12, 2020 @ 9:49 AM

Riot Games' headquarters in West LA.

Riot Games’ former global head of consumer products Ross Johnson resigned June 12 after undergoing an internal investigation about a racist Facebook post about the murder of George Floyd was uncovered on his timeline.

The former product lead was placed on leave briefly earlier this week so Riot could evaluate the situation. In the post, Johnson expressed sentiments that George Floyd — the unarmed Minnesota man who was killed by police on May 25 for allegedly using a counterfeit bill — was in fact part of a “criminal lifestyle.”

Riot Games told TheWrap via email Friday, “Ron Johnson is no longer employed at Riot Games.”

Also Read: Game Publishers EA, Scopely, 2K, Riot Games Donate $1 Million Each to Fight Racial Injustice

“The sentiment expressed in the image in question is abhorrent and runs directly counter to our values and our belief that addressing systemic racism requires immediate societal change, something that we’re committed to working toward,” Riot said. “As we shared last week, Riot is taking thoughtful and deliberate action to help combat racism and injustice in the communities where we work and live.”

Riot recently announced an initiative to give back to the community and plans to commit a $1 million donation to justice reform and civil rights organizations. The “League of Legends” publisher also pledged to contribute $10 million to underrepresented founders in the games industry.

Also Read: Watch Dave Chappelle Respond to George Floyd's Death in Surprise Netflix Special '8:46' (Video)

Johnson worked for Riot for less than a year — his LinkedIn lists his tenure there as only lasting seven months. Prior to working for Riot, Johnson was executive vice president of consumer products for New York-based Viacom International Media from 2013-2018 and led sales, marketing, and seasonal licensing efforts for MTV from 2010-2013. Johnson’s LinkedIn currently lists his status as “self-employed.”

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE