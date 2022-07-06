‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer: Casey Jones Is Back From the Future to Help the Boys Stop Krang

Those heroes in a half shell are back to fight Krang in the all-new trailer for the Netflix animated film “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

In the brand new look dropped Wednesday, Casey Jones travels back in time at the command of Master Leonardo to enlist the TMNT in a fight against Krang, who are on a path to destroy their world.

The film continues the tale from the Nickelodeon series. It follows Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello as they work to rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be.

The film is directed by Ant Ward and Andy Suriano, with editor Matt Feinman.

The writers are Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May.

Ben Schwartz, Omar Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment, Rhys Darby and John Michael Higgins voice the characters in the film from Nickelodeon Animation.

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” premieres Aug. 5 on Netflix.