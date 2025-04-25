Rita Moreno Missed Scheduled ‘Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney’ Appearance Due to a Bout of Vertigo, Rep Says

Rita Moreno couldn’t make it to a scheduled appearance on “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney” on Wednesday due to a “bout of vertigo,” representatives for the EGOT-winning legend said Thursday.

“Happy to report nothing serious,” her spokesperson added in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “She is bummed. We heard today she’s on the mend.”

The “West Side Story” actress, who lives in Berkeley, California, apparently could not get on a plane to fly down to Los Angeles because of the vertigo spell, but was otherwise fine.

Mulaney announced her absence on this week’s edition of the talk show, which launched on Netflix in March. “Some of you are aware that we had Rita Moreno, the great Rita Moreno, booked on this episode, and I’m very sorry to say that she cannot be here tonight. We hope she’s doing OK. Rita, if you’re watching — I don’t know why you would be — but we hope you’re doing great, and we’re excited to see you on another episode soon.”

Tina Fey stepped in at the last minute alongside fellow guests Conan O’Brien and “The Bear” Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri.

“Have you ever filled in for Rita Moreno before?” Mulaney asked.

“Once, in the movie ‘West Side Story,’ but it goes by so quickly you can’t even tell it’s me,” Fey joked.

“You were an infant,” Mulaney replied — though in reality Fey wasn’t born until nine years after the Oscar-winning movie debuted in 1961.

Fey said she had her own issues with flying in for the show. “I just got off the plane a couple hours ago, and I’m here and I’m sleepy! And also, I keep thinking about how this is live, and sometimes I get violent nosebleeds, and I keep almost hoping I get one now. Wouldn’t that be incredible?”

Moreno’s most recent projects include playing the grandmother of Vin Diesel’s character in “Fast X” and a recurring role on NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez.”

“Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney” streams live Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Netflix.