Rita Ora has joined the voice cast of “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” at Netflix.

The pop singer will voice the Wandering Blade character, described as a “tough English bear knight that joins Po on his globe trotting adventure.”

Rita Ora as Wandering Blade in “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

James Hong will return to the franchise, once again voicing Mr. Ping, Po’s adoptive, over-protective father who is always filled with pride for his boy.

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” stars Jack Black as the voice of Po. The show also features Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

James Hong as Mr. Ping in “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

Here’s the logline for the series: “When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way,” per Netflix.

Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian and Jack Black are executive producers. Chris Amick and Ben Mekler are co-EPs. Dreamworks Animation is the studio behind the show.

On Friday, the studio released several new images from the show. See the rest of them below.

Jack Black as Po and Rita Ora as Wandering Blade in “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)