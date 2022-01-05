Rita Wilson Joins ‘1883’ at Paramount+ in Guest Role

Rita Wilson will appear as a helpful Doan’s Crossing storekeeper named Carolyn in an upcoming episode of Paramount+ series “1883,” TheWrap has confirmed.

According to Paramount+, Wilson will make a one-time appearance and help Faith Hill’s character “decompress with some whiskey punch.”

The news comes after Wilson’s husband, Tom Hanks, made a surprise appearance in Episode 2 as Union General George Meade in the series, which stars Hill and Tim McGraw as 19th century Western pioneers Margaret and James Dutton.

“1883” follows the Dutton family as they journey to Montana and establish the ranch that will eventually become the one run by Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone.” Both series were created by “Hell or High Water” Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

The prequel premiered on Paramount+ and Paramount Network on Dec. 19, 2021 to an estimated 4.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched original series debut for the streamer.

Meanwhile, “Yellowstone,” which is in its fourth season, is currently among the few cable shows to actually increase its linear TV audience.

“1883” costars Billy Bob Thornton as gunslinger Jim Courtright, Sam Elliott as the tough cowboy Shea Brennan, and LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, a former Buffalo Soldier and Civil War veteran who is now a Pinkerton detective.

Wilson’s films include “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Now and Then,” and “Runaway Bride,” and she also served as a producer on “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” and “Mamma Mia!”

Her recent television credits include recurring roles on HBO’s “Girls” and Audience Network’s David Boreanaz-led “Full Circle.”

Wilson is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Rogers and Cowan PMK.

John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Rob Burkle, and Bob Yari are executive producers on the series, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Variety first reported the news of Wilson’s casting.