Rita Wilson Questions Effectiveness of Chloroquine on Coronavirus, Recalls ‘Extreme’ Side Effects (Video)

Actress, singer, and wife to Tom Hanks says the drug made her nauseous and gave her vertigo

| April 14, 2020 @ 7:25 AM

Rita Wilson appeared on “CBS This Morning” to discuss what she and husband Tom Hanks, experienced after they had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, back in March. She detailed her battle with the virus and her experience taking Chloroquine — a yet-unproven drug touted by President Trump during his nightly briefings.

Wilson described her symptoms as being “very tired, extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched,” and noted that her fever climbed up to 102 on the ninth day. She also reported having “chills like I’ve never had before,” and that she lost her sense of taste and smell.

Hanks, she said, did not lose any of his senses or get a fever.

Wilson also said she’d been prescribed and had taken the controversial drug Chloroquine, an immunosuppressant and anti-parasite that’s used to treat malaria and the coronavirus. Yesterday, the New York Times reported that a small study of the drug was halted due to a risk of fatal heart complications.

“About day nine, they gave me Chloroquine, and I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only that I don’t know if the drug worked or if it was just time fo the fever to break,” Wilson said. “But the Chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous, I had vertigo, I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug, we don’t really know if it’s helpful in this case.”

Wilson and Hanks were one of the first celebrities to go public with their diagnoses and regularly documented their experience via social media.

Watch Wilson’s interview above.

