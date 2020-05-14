‘Riverdale’ Creator Teases Season 5 Time Jump to Archie and the Gang’s Post-College Future

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line

| May 14, 2020 @ 2:56 PM Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 3:11 PM
Riverdale

The CW

Next time you see the “Riverdale” teens, they’re going to look a little older.

The show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says he’s planning a time jump into the future in the beginning of Season 5 to the post-college young adult lives of Archie and the gang.

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” he said in an interview with TV Line. “And of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”

“So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump … after those three episodes,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

He also said that the time-jump would skip right over the end of high-school and college and jump to the characters’ young adult years.

The series was forced to suspend production in March after a team member contracted COVID-19.

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” “Riverdale” studio Warner Bros. Television said in a statement at the time. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

