“Riverdale” has suspended production “out of an abundance of caution” after The CW series learned a “team member” on the drama was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” “Riverdale” studio Warner Bros. Television said in a statement Wednesday. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” the statement continues. “We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”

“Riverdale” is currently airing its fourth season and has already been renewed for a fifth. The CW’s dark take on the Archie Comics will broadcast the 16th episode of Season 4 — which is set to consist of 22 episodes — tonight, Wednesday, at 8/7c.

Representatives for The CW and Warner Bros TV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding how many episodes “Riverdale” has left to shoot before wrapping production on Season 4.

“Riverdale” stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the series and executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.