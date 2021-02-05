‘Riverdale': Veronica Is the ‘She-Wolf of Wall Street’ in Post-Time Jump Sneak Peek (Video)

“Riverdale” brought the high-school years of Archie and the gang to an end on Wednesday’s episode, with The CW drama set to jump seven years into the future next week. And when the characters get there, they’re going to be a little different than when we last saw them. Take Veronica, who based on a sneak peek shared by actress Camila Mendes on Thursday’s “Tonight Show,” has an impressive career on Wall Street. Well, she did until her husband, Chad Gekko (Chris Mason), decided she needed a break.

“It’s 2021, Chad, haven’t you heard? Women can have it all now,” Veronica says in the clip, which starts in the video above.

“I just don’t want you to be unduly stressed,” he replies.

“I’m not stressed. Actually, I miss being on the trading floor with you. I miss all that adrenaline,” she says, sipping her wine. “The highs of a filthy huge sale, talking smack with the guys. They called me the She-Wolf of Wall Street.”

On this week’s episode of “Riverdale,” Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) graduated from high Riverdale High School and went their own ways, leaving fans to wonder how they’ll all find their way back to each other for the story to continue in the currently airing Season 5.

“We fast forward seven years, or time jump seven years, and now our characters are in their mid-20s and they all have their own separate lives and then Archie calls them and kind of summons them back to Riverdale for a mysterious reason,” Mendes told Jimmy Fallon.

Even though Archie and Veronica have already graduated from high school now, Mendes is hoping that when “Riverdale” comes to an end, they go out “High School Musical” style.

“I hope they do the same thing. Like, we all jump into the air and freeze frame,” she said, laughing.

“Riverdale” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.