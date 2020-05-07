RL Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’ Graphic Novels to Be Adapted for Disney+

Seth Grahame-Smith will create the horror-comedy anthology

| May 7, 2020 @ 9:30 AM Last Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 9:40 AM

Disney+ is getting into the horror genre, greenlighting an adaption of R.L. Stine’s “Just Beyond” graphic novels.

The horror-comedy anthology series will be led by Seth Grahame-Smith, the author behind “Price and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” Grahame-Smith also was a writer for the films “Dark Shadows,” “The Lego Batman Movie” and the upcoming “The Saint” reboot with Chris Pine.

Stine is attached as a co-executive producer. “Just Beyond” is a four-issue supernatural series from BOOM! Studios, in the same vein as his popular “Goosebumps” novels.

A writers room is being assembled and the series is expected to come to Disney+ in the fall of 2021. Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce through their KatzSmith Productions banner. KatzSmith is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. The series will be produced out of 20th Century Fox.

“I grew up watching ‘Twilight Zone’ reruns and the original ‘Amazing Stories’ with my parents,” said Grahame-Smith. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

