Conservative activist Mary Ann Mendoza was pulled from the Republican National Convention’s Tuesday speaker lineup just hours before she was supposed to speak, after she retweeted and recommended an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory to her 41,000 Twitter followers.

“Do yourself a favor and read this,” Mendoza, who was suspended from Twitter last year for hate speech, said in a now-deleted tweet promoting the thread by a QAnon follower who advanced a conspiracy theory that Jewish people are plotting to commit genocide against gentiles and steal their property. The thread also directed readers to “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” an infamous antisemitic hoax first published in 1903 that later influenced Henry Ford and Adolph Hitler.

After her promotion of the conspiracy theory was reported by the Daily Beast, Mendoza apologized “for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message,” and said that it “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

Mendoza was the mother of an Arizona police officer killed in 2014 by an undocumented immigrant who was driving under the influence. She has since become known as a leading representatives of so-called “angel moms,” a term promoted by Trump to describe mothers whose children were killed by people living in the U.S. without proper documentation.