RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Affirms: ‘We Will Not Be Holding a Virtual Convention’

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina

| May 18, 2020 @ 1:34 PM
2016 Republican National Convention

The 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, affirms that the committee “will not be holding a virtual convention,” despite the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s quite a ways away, and there’s ample time for us to adjust, if necessary,” McDaniel told reporters on Monday, according to the Associated Press. But when asked about the Minnesota Republican Party, whose online convention may have been hacked, McDaniel said, “We will not be holding a virtual convention.”

The convention is scheduled to take place Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. On Saturday, with 100 days left until the start of the convention, the RNC said in a press release that it is expecting to have “nearly 50,000 visitors.”

In an op-ed published that same day, the RNC’s Committee on Arrangements president and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said that Dr. Jeffrey W. Runge, a former chief medical officer for the Department of Homeland Security, had joined the convention team to help plan for the event.

“While safety remains our top priority for our team as we move forward in planning, we are also hard at work on all other aspects of convention and have made incredible progress in key convention priorities including: arena design, stage programming and event line up,” Kelly wrote. “We are committed to safely figuring out how we can do our part in reopening America by energizing the local North and South Carolina economy.”

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

