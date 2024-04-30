ABC News Meteorologist Rob Marciano Abruptly Exits Network

ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano is out at the network after spending a decade as a regular contributor to weekend and morning programming.

An individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TheWrap that Marciano is no longer employed by the network’s news division, but did not elaborate on the situation leading to his departure.

In March, however, Page Six reported that the meteorologist had been banned from the “Good Morning America” studio after making a colleague feel uncomfortable on set. Marciano was still regularly contributing to other ABC News platforms, including “World News Tonight,” following the alleged incident.

The allegations against Marciano included concerns of anger management issues.

The meteorologist had been with the network since 2014, occupying a regular weekend role on “GMA,” which had previously been filled by Ginger Zee.

Prior to his work with ABC News, Marciano served as an anchor for “Entertainment Tonight” and a meteorologist for CNN.

An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment on Marciano’s departure.

The news was first reported by Puck News’ Dylan Byers.