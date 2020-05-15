Rob McElhenney and Apple TV+ have teamed up in isolation for a new remotely filmed episode of “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” the streaming service announced Friday.

The special 30-minute installment of the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” mastermind’s workplace comedy will be released on Apple’s streaming platform next Friday, May 22. The episode, titled ” Mythic Quest: Quarantine,” was filmed entirely on iPhones.

You can watch a teaser for the episode via the video above and read Apple’s description here:

“Mythic Quest: Quarantine” finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results. To produce the episode, the cast and crew worked remotely in multiple locations across the country.

Also Read: Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions Signs First-Look Deal at Apple

“Mythic Quest: Quarantine” is written by star, co-creator and executive producer McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz and executive producer and star Hornsby. The episode features the comedy’s stars McElhenney, Abraham, Nicdao, Pudi, Hornsby, Ennis, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, Craig Mazin, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee and Humphrey Ker.

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate,” McElhenney said in a statement. “Yes we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that.”

He added: “We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Also Read: Sofia Coppola to Adapt Edith Wharton's 'Custom of the Country' for Apple

Co-created by McElhenney, Ganz and Charlie Day, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game.

The show’s first season launched on Apple TV+ in February and it has already been renewed for a second.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot, for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) also executive produce. The series is produced by Lionsgate and 3Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.