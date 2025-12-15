Laura Loomer echoed President Donald Trump’s controversial take on Rob Reiner’s death, stating that she too believes the tragedy was a result of the filmmaker’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Psychosis is a real thing,” the far-right media personality wrote in an X post on Monday. “Rob Reiner had a level of TDS that likely exuded a level of craziness around those he spent time with.”

Loomer made her post underneath a screenshot of Trump’s own Monday statement.

“Many people who have crazy kids have psychiatric issues themselves,” she wrote. “You’ll notice a lot of celebrities have kids with addictions, trans kids, gay kids, spoiled kids, kids who commit crimes and kids who are total dead beat losers because many were raised to have no accountability by parents who subscribe to hardcore liberalism.”

Rob Reiner had a level of TDS that likely exuded a level of craziness around those he spent time with. Many people who have crazy kids have psychiatric issues themselves. You’ll notice a lot of celebrities have kids with addictions, trans kids, gay… pic.twitter.com/tCv5KAJ1aW — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 15, 2025

She added: “Trump is right. Reiner himself sounded insane when he would speak. Imagine how crazy his own kid was… on drugs. We have a mental health crisis in America.”

Her remarks came after Trump’s message suggested the Oscar winner and his wife Michele’s killings were due to Reiner’s opposition to Trump, accusing the late director of an “incurable” case of TDS.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump wrote on Monday. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The Reiners were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday with wounds consistent with knife stabs, sources told TheWrap. The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, is currently in police custody, with LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell saying he’s been “booked for murder.”