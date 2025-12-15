11 Rob Reiner Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now

From “The Princess Bride” to “All in the Family,” you can watch some of Reiner’s best

The Princess Bride
"The Princess Bride" (20th Century)

Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their home on Sunday, shocking fans and friends alike. Now, many are revisiting some of Reiner’s best work as a director and actor.

As a director, Rob Reiner was responsible for some true staples of pop culture, including “The Princess Bride,” “A Few Good Men” and more. Fortunately, because they’re so popular, most of his films are available to stream right now. Some are housed on free streamers, but most require a subscription. But, we’ve compiled an easy guide for you, so you don’t have to go hunting.

You can find 11 of Reiner’s best projects below, as well as where you can watch them right now.

"The Princess Bride" (20th Century Fox)
“The Princess Bride” (20th Century Fox)

The Princess Bride

“The Princess Bride” is one of the best fantasy comedies of all time, starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. It’s got romance, humor, and endlessly quotable dialogue. It’s an essential Reiner watch, and it’s available now on Hulu and Disney+.

(Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images)

Stand By Me

“Stand By Me” is another all-timer for Reiner, starring Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman and River Phoenix. The movie’s bounced around a bit in recent months, but it’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

"When Harry Met Sally..." (Columbia Pictures)
“When Harry Met Sally…” (Columbia Pictures)

When Harry Met Sally

“When Harry Met Sally” is arguably more of a Fall movie than anything, but really, there’s never a bad time for it. It’s one of the staples of the rom-com genre, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. It’s available to stream on Starz right now, meaning you might also catch it on TV.

Read Next
'The Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Mourns Rob Reiner: 'No Words'
"This is Spinal Tap" (Embassy Pictures)
Embassy Pictures

This Is Spinal Tap

“This Is Spinal Tap” is a key player in the rise of meta comedy, and is an excellent mockumentary. Reiner both directs and has a small role in the film, and it’s available to stream right now on HBO Max (so is the sequel).

Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in ‘A Few Good Men’ (Columbia Pictures)

A Few Good Men

“A Few Good Men” has a bit of an astoundingly stacked cast, and is another must-watch. Reiner had an incredibly strong run from 1986-1992, and this movie capped it off. You can watch it now if you have Philo or Sling TV.

rob-reiner-nick-reiner
Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner during a 2016 interview (Getty Images)

Being Charlie

In 2015, Reiner directed “Being Charlie,” which was co-written by his son Nick Reiner, and based on his own experiences with addiction and homelessness. It was reported following Rob Reiner’s death that Nick Reiner was in custody, suspected of stabbing his father and mother to death. You can watch “Being Charlie” for free now on Tubi and Fandango at Home.

And So It Goes

Devastatingly, we lost Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner in the same year, so you might be in the mood to revisit a project they did together. That would be “And So It Goes,” and it’s available on Prime Video and Plex right now.

A man in a pinstripe suit, white dress shirt, and patterned tie stands speaking into a microphone. He points upward with his right hand. Behind him, blurred figures are raising their hands, while gold confetti falls through the air. The setting appears to be indoors with a blue-gray background.
Paramount Pictures

The Wolf of Wall Street

Reiner was more acclaimed as a director than an actor, but he did start in front of the camera. Later in his career, he largely had smaller cameos and supporting roles, including a standout turn as Jordan Belfort’s father in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” You can watch that in several places right now: Netflix, Tubi, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Rob Reiner in 'This is Spinal Tap' (Credit: Embassy Pictures)
Read Next
From 'Spinal Tap' to 'A Few Good Men,' Nobody Had a Career Like Rob Reiner | Appreciation
Guest star Rob Reiner and Zooey Deschanel in the “San Diego” season finale episode of NEW GIRL airing Tuesday, March 28 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

New Girl

Reiner also had a minor but memorable recurring role as Jess’ dad in “New Girl.” Zooey Deschanel, who played Jess, mourned his passing on Instagram, calling Reiner “the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits” and “a truly good human being.” You can watch “New Girl” now on Hulu (and Disney+, if you bundled the two) and Peacock.

“Sleepless in Seattle” (TriStar Pictures)

Sleepless in Seattle

Rob Reiner had a very small role in “Sleepless in Seattle,” but it is certainly memorable. In it, he warns Tom Hanks’ character about the dating world, promising him that it’s like tiramisu. The movie is currently streaming on Starz.

Rob Reiner Carroll O'Connor All in the family
Rob Reiner and Carroll O’Connor in “All in the Family”

All in the Family

To cap things off, you simply cannot discuss Reiner’s catalogue without mentioning “All in the Family.” He rose to fame with his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the show, and you can stream it now on Tubi and Pluto TV for free.

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments