Robert Butler, ‘Batman,’ ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Hill Street Blues’ Director, Dies at 95

Robert Butler, who directed the pilots for a number of classic TV series including “Batman,” “Star Trek” and “Hill Street Blues,” has died at the age of 95.

Butler died on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles, his family announced via an obituary on the L.A. Times’ Legacy.com on Saturday.

The director was the cocreator of Pierce Brosnan series “Remington Steele” and directed its pilot. His credits also included work on “The Blue Knight,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “The Waltons” and more.

Butler and his friend screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr. were responsible for bringing “Batman” to the small screen and making it a 1960s camp sensation. The pair had been good friends since childhood, and when producer William Dozier tapped them for the comic-to-TV series, they were both ready to work together.

In the 2016 book “Batman: A Celebration of the Classic TV Series,” Butler said, “Dozier knew me when he was a CBS boss, [and] I was a very efficient associate director. He knew me as a guy who knew production and would get the job done right.”

The director was asked to read the script for “The Cage,” the pilot episode for “Star Trek,” in the mid-1960s. While he took on the job, Butler admitted in a 2004 interview with the Archive of American Television that he wasn’t sure the series would be successful. Still, “NBC saw the show and said, ‘We like it, we want it, we don’t understand it, do it again,’” leading to a new pilot and “The Cage” later being reused on the series (and serving as inspiration for current Paramount+ show “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”).

Butler was born in Hollywood on Nov. 16, 1927. As a student at University High School, he had the opportunity to perform on Hoagy Carmichael’s live variety show in 1945. He studied at UCLA and joined the Army Ground Forces Band at the conclusion of World War II.

He began working at CBS as an usher in 1950 and eventually worked as a production clerk, stage manager and associate director. He met Adrienne Hepburn, a “script girl” at the network, and the two married in 1957.

Butler won the Directors Guild of America union’s Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award in 2001 and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Television Direction in 2015.

In his obituary, Butler’s family remembered him as “an adoring father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and teacher, who shared his zeal for film, jazz, books, tennis, and model rockets.” He is survived by his wife, two children and two grandchildren.